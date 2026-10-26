Mumbai Police Detain Comedian Masoom Rajwani & Tribal Students During Unauthorised Protests At Chaityabhoomi & Shivaji Park | X / @Ritesh_hisss

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Masoom Rajwani and several others were detained by Mumbai Police on Sunday for participating in a candlelight vigil at Chaityabhoomi in memory of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who died by suicide last month, an official said.

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The police official said that the gatherings lacked necessary permissions and precautions were being taken to maintain law and order in the area.

In another protest, tribal students staged a march at Shivaji Park, demanding the resignations of the tribal development minister, the commissioner and the secretary of the tribal development department. They also called for an inquiry into deaths in ashram schools and better hostel facilities for tribal students.

Despite being denied permission to hold the protest at Azad Maidan or Shivaji Park, the students warned that the government and police could not silence their voices by refusing permission.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahendra Pandit, around 120 people who gathered at Shivaji Park for an unauthorised protest by tribal Generation Z members were taken to a police station. Another 20–25 protesters were taken to another police station after assembling at Chaityabhoomi for an unauthorised candlelight march. The process of releasing both groups was underway.