Flavio Bolsonaro Rejects Lula’s Election Victory, Demands Annulment Of Brazil Presidential Poll Results Over Voting Extension | Video | X

Rio de Janeiro: Flavio Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat to incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who bested him by nearly 4.4 million votes Sunday, following a chaotic delay in poll closing times ordered by a Supreme Court justice.

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Both Bolsonaro and Lula asked that polls remain open late after issues with public transportation and inclement weather in some parts of Brazil. The decision to keep polls open came three minutes before scheduled poll close; some polls got word after they'd closed and it's unclear how many votes were cast in the extended hours.

Bolsonaro called the move to extend voting hours unprecedented -- though both he and Lula made the request -- and asked for the election results to be annulled, saying it was impossible to accept the results. His father, Jair Bolsonaro, is serving a 27-year sentence for an attempted coup following his defeat to Lula in 2022.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)