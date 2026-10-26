Elon Musk Says Debt Markets Have Shut Out AI 'Neoclouds' As SpaceX Locks In $40 Billion For Chips |

Elon Musk has said that SpaceX has closed $40 billion in debt financing to buy AI chips. He said the money is mostly callable debt, meaning it can be repaid early, and it will pay for GPUs due to arrive in the first and second quarters of 2027. It was unclear whether pricing on the deal had been agreed.

The announcement came two days after the deal had hit trouble amid market turmoil. Musk attributed SpaceX's success to its investment-grade rating and to revenue from Starlink and its launch business.

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'Almost entirely shut off'

In his post, Musk said debt markets have almost entirely cut off money to any company without substantial revenue independent of AI data centers. He said the squeeze would lead to 'guppy-level death and consolidation' among the more than 200 neoclouds, the newer firms that rent AI computing power to developers. Some would survive, he added, but not many. He also said SpaceX will not buy any of them.

Musk offered no data for these claims, and he named no specific neocloud.

Palihapitiya's warning

Musk was replying to investor Chamath Palihapitiya, who had written that neoclouds are "disorganised and poorly capitalised," though some are better than others. Palihapitiya warned of a turbulent 2027, with construction delays, idle computing equipment and penalties for outages threatening operators. Writing as someone with a portfolio of energised land assets, he described what he is seeing in the market.

SpaceX's growing AI business

The financing follows rapid growth in SpaceX's AI business, which is now its largest unit. Third-quarter revenue rose 161 percent to $14.6 billion, with net income of $4.4 billion, according to figures cited in market coverage. SpaceX is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX. It had been reported earlier this month that the company was seeking $40 billion to buy Nvidia chips.

The warning comes as investors grow more concerned about debt-funded AI infrastructure spending and uncertain returns.