 Ishan Kishan Injury Update: World No.1 Ruled Out Of IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I In Wellington
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Ishan Kishan Injury Update: World No.1 Ruled Out Of IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I In Wellington

Star India batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I in Wellington on Tuesday. Ranked No.1 in the ICC T20I rankings, the left-hander suffered an abductor strain in the first game. He missed the 2nd T20I and now will miss the third game as well, with Kumar Kushagra travelling as cover.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, October 26, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
Ishan Kishan Injury Update: World No.1 Ruled Out Of IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I In Wellington
Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I | X

India batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday due to an abductor strain. The left-handed batter suffered the injury during the opening match of the series and has not recovered in time for the third game. Kumar Kushagra has travelled with the team as cover for the injured wicketkeeper-batter.

BCCI issues injury update

Kishan missed the second T20I after sustaining the injury in the series opener, and his absence will now extend to the third match as well. The left-hander has been a pivotal presence in the line up since his comeback, helping India win the World Cup earlier this year.

In his absence, India turned to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Christchurch. The 15-year-old batted at No.3, and could only score 4. Whether the Rajasthan Royals star continues to feature or will the team turn to the likes of Shivam Dube remains to be seen.

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