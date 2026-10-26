Ishan Kishan Injury Update: World No.1 Ruled Out Of IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I In Wellington

Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I | X

India batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday due to an abductor strain. The left-handed batter suffered the injury during the opening match of the series and has not recovered in time for the third game. Kumar Kushagra has travelled with the team as cover for the injured wicketkeeper-batter.

BCCI issues injury update

Kishan missed the second T20I after sustaining the injury in the series opener, and his absence will now extend to the third match as well. The left-hander has been a pivotal presence in the line up since his comeback, helping India win the World Cup earlier this year.

In his absence, India turned to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Christchurch. The 15-year-old batted at No.3, and could only score 4. Whether the Rajasthan Royals star continues to feature or will the team turn to the likes of Shivam Dube remains to be seen.

After Nitish Reddy's two sealed India's victory, the Indian team in the dugout were in celebration. As they shared hugs and bumps, Kishan lifted Sanju Samson, with the moment caught on camera despite his injury.