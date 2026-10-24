Injured Ishan Kishan Lifts Sanju Samson After India’s Comeback Win, Evokes Dhoni-Jadeja Moment

Injured Ishan Kishan Lifts Sanju Samson After India’s Comeback Win |

India’s come-from-behind victory over New Zealand in the second T20I set the stage for jubilant scenes, with the players in high spirits after sealing another win. Tilak Varma struck a sensational half-century with good support from Nitish Kumar Reddy to seal the victory. Among the celebrations, an injured Ishan Kishan lifting Sanju Samson stood out, with visuals of the moment quickly going viral on social media.

Injured Ishan lifts Samson during celebrations

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After Nitish Reddy's two sealed India's victory, the Indian team in the dugout were in celebration. As hugs and bumps were shared, Kishan lifted Sanju Samson with the moment caught on camera. The heartwarming gesture reminded fans of MS Dhoni lifting Ravindra Jadeja after Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 final.

Kishan was ruled out of the second T20I after sustaining a low-grade right adductor strain during the series opener. Despite being sidelined, Kishan joined his teammates in the celebrations, creating a heartwarming moment that reminded fans of Dhoni’s iconic gesture towards Jadeja.

Needing 13 runs in the final over, CSK turned the game around as Jadeja smashed a six and a boundary off the last two deliveries to seal a five-wicket win. Dhoni, who had been managing a knee injury during the tournament, celebrated by lifting Jadeja in an emotional moment that became one of the defining images of CSK’s fifth IPL title.