Drama Unfolds In Christchurch! Abhishek Sharma Survives Jacob Duffy's Delivery After No-Ball Decision During IND vs NZ 2nd T20I | Video

Abhishek Sharma Survives Jacob Duffy's Delivery After No-Ball Decision | _backtolobby/X

Abhishek Sharma received a major lifeline during the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24, after he was seemingly dismissed by pacer Jacob Duffy. However, the dismissal did not stand as the delivery was declared a no-ball, allowing the Indian opener to continue his innings in a dramatic moment during the match.

The incident occurred during India's run chase as Duffy looked to provide New Zealand with an early breakthrough. The right-arm pacer appeared to have got the better of Abhishek, raising hopes among the hosts of removing one of India's most dangerous batters early in the innings.

However, the on-field decision brought relief to the Indian camp, with the delivery being ruled a no-ball. As a result, Abhishek survived the scare and remained at the crease, giving India an opportunity to continue building momentum in the chase.

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Abhishek Sharma Survives Jacob Duffy's Delivery After No-Ball Decision

Abhishek's survival could prove crucial for India, given his reputation for aggressive batting in T20 internationals. The left-handed opener has established himself as a key figure in India's top order, capable of putting opposition bowlers under pressure with his attacking strokeplay during the powerplay.

India entered the second T20I with a 1-0 advantage in the five-match series after winning the opening encounter by four wickets. The visitors successfully chased down New Zealand's 225, with Sanju Samson scoring 67 off 33 deliveries and Abhishek contributing 29 runs from just 12 balls in an entertaining contest.

New Zealand, meanwhile, were eager to fight back after losing the series opener. With 181 runs to defend in the second T20I, the hosts needed early wickets to put pressure on India's batting line-up. However, Duffy's no-ball meant Abhishek received another opportunity, adding an early twist to the contest as India looked to strengthen their position in the series.