Jhansi Bank Manager’s Wife Dies After Collapsing Outside Hotel Room Four Months After Marriage; Father Alleges Murder - Video Viral | Screengrab

Jhansi: A 27-year-old woman died after suddenly collapsing outside a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi on Sunday, just four months after her marriage. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the woman falling near the doorway as her husband and a hotel employee head towards the room during checkout.

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The incident took place around noon at Hotel Rishabh in the Sipri Bazar police station area. The woman, identified as Muskan, had been staying at the hotel with her husband, Nilesh, 33, who works as a society manager at Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank and is a resident of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the husband’s account, the couple was preparing to check out when Muskan suddenly fell backwards near the threshold of Room No. 212. He took her inside and, with the help of hotel staff, rushed her to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared her dead.

CCTV Captures Moments Of Death

The CCTV footage reportedly shows Nilesh and a hotel employee entering the room while Muskan follows them. She reaches the doorway and collapses within seconds. Police have examined the footage, but the exact circumstances and cause of her death remain unclear.

Father Alleges Foul Play

Muskan’s father, Ramjilal Simolia, has accused his son-in-law of killing his daughter and alleged that she suffered a head injury. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, he suspects that Nilesh may have struck her head against a wall. These allegations have not been established, and police said the cause of death would be determined after the postmortem examination.

Ramjilal said Muskan married Nilesh on June 29 this year. She had returned to her parental home in Nainagarh, Jhansi, on October 10 to prepare for her Junior Engineer (JE) examination scheduled for October 28. According to her father, Nilesh arrived at their home late on October 23 and took Muskan away the following morning, saying they were going to visit his aunt in Ganesh Vihar Colony.

The family later learnt that the couple had checked into a hotel instead. Ramjilal said Nilesh called him on Sunday and asked him to reach a hotel near Chitra Chauraha. The family initially struggled to locate it before discovering that the couple had stayed at Hotel Rishabh from October 23 to 24.

According to the report, the father also alleged that Nilesh had concealed the fact that he was already married and claimed that he had relationships with other women. He further alleged that Nilesh had repeatedly compared Muskan unfavourably with his first wife, who reportedly lives in Indore. These claims are part of the family’s allegations and have not been independently established.

Police Await Postmortem Findings

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City Superintendent of Police Preeti Singh said police reached the hospital after receiving information about the woman’s death and subsequently inspected the hotel room and examined CCTV footage. She said the husband had told police that Muskan suddenly fell while they were checking out.

The officer added that the postmortem report would establish the cause of death and that further legal action would be taken based on the findings. Police are also examining the allegations made by Muskan’s father.