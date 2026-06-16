'Body Lying Naked On Floor, Blood On Bedsheet': Newlywed Delhi Techie Found Dead At Mussoorie Homestay During Vacation With Husband

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Mussoorie: A tragic and shocking incident has come to light. A 27-year-old female software engineer, who was in Mussoorie on a vacation with her husband, was found dead in her room at a homestay on Monday morning, according to the police.

The deceased has been identified as P Radha Gayatri, a resident of Kidwai Nagar in Delhi who was working for a technology firm in Gurugram. She had checked into the homestay with her husband, Soumya Shricharan, on Saturday night. The couple, whose families are originally from Visakhapatnam, got married on November 8, 2025.

Sequence of events

The couple left Delhi on June 13 and travelled to Rishikesh before reaching Mussoorie on the night of June 14. They checked into a homestay around 11:30 pm and retired to their room around 3:30 am on Monday. An emergency call was received around 7:30 am reporting that a female guest was unconscious. A police team, accompanied by medical personnel, reached the spot and found Gayatri dead, News18 reported, citing the police.

“The victim was found lying naked on the floor, and there was blood on the bedsheet. We also recovered two empty liquor bottles from the room,” Devendra Chauhan, Station Officer (SO) of Mussoorie police station, was quoted by TOI as saying.

Shricharan reportedly informed the police that they had consumed alcohol and went to sleep around 3:30 am. He claimed that upon waking up, he found his wife unconscious and bleeding from her nose. A detailed probe is currently underway.

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Investigation underway

A forensic team inspected the spot and collected evidence. Shricharan is being questioned as part of the probe. Investigators have not ruled out any possibility and said the case is being probed from all angles.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Coronation Hospital in Dehradun, where a panel of doctors will conduct the autopsy. Police said the post-mortem report will be crucial in determining the exact cause of death and the future course of the investigation.