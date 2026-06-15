Newlywed Woman & Teenager Die By Suicide In Separate Incidents In Beed | Representative Image

Beed: A newlywed woman and a 16-year-old boy died by suicide in two separate incidents reported in Beed town and its outskirts on Sunday. Police have launched investigations into both cases.

In the first incident, Adarsh Laxman Kakade (16), a resident of Jirewadi village on the outskirts of Beed, allegedly died by suicide at his residence on Sunday morning.

According to police, Adarsh was found hanging from an iron pipe in his house using a rope at around 10 am. Family members rushed him to the District Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Beed Rural Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are conducting further investigation.

In the second incident, Sheetal Ashok Sonnar (19), a resident of the Shahu Nagar area of Beed town, allegedly died by suicide at her home on Sunday.

Police said she was found hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of a saree. Sheetal had been married for only two months. The motive behind the incident remains unclear.

Shivajinagar Police have registered an accidental death report and initiated an inquiry into the circumstances leading to her death.

Police said investigations are underway in both cases.