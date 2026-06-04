Beed: Minor Girl Dies By Suicide; Youth Booked After Family Alleges Betrayal Over Marriage Promise | Representative Image

Beed: A 16-year-old girl from a village in Beed tehsil died by suicide after allegedly facing emotional distress linked to a relationship dispute. Police have registered a case against a young man based on a complaint filed by the girl's family.

The accused has been identified as Ankush Sheru, alias Shrimant Ghuge, a resident of Borfadi village in Beed tehsil. A case has been registered against him at Neknoor Police Station under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, the girl and the accused were allegedly in a relationship. The family has alleged that the accused had promised to marry her but later refused. They also claimed that he threatened to circulate their photographs, which caused her severe mental distress.

Police said the girl allegedly consumed poison at her home on April 19. She was admitted to a hospital in Beed and later shifted to a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment. She died on April 24 while undergoing treatment.

According to the complaint, family members later found a handwritten note in one of her school notebooks. The note allegedly stated that she was taking the extreme step because she felt she had been deceived by the accused.

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Based on the complaint and the contents of the note, the girl's father approached Neknoor Police Station on June 2. Police subsequently registered an offence against the accused.

Police Sub-Inspector Padmakar Aher is conducting further investigation. Officials said the allegations are based on the complaint filed by the family, and the matter remains under investigation.