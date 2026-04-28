Beed Police Crack Down On Child Marriage; Three Cases Filed In A Week | Sourced

Beed: In a strong crackdown on child marriage, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Beed Police has registered three separate cases within a week, officials said.

Police confirmed that minor girls involved in the cases have been taken into protective custody. Legal action has been initiated at Beed Rural, Pimpalner, and Kaij police stations under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The latest action took place on April 26, when the AHTU team, led by Police Sub-Inspector Pallavi Jadhav, received a tip-off about a child marriage in Dahiphal village. A 15-year-old girl was allegedly being married to a 24-year-old man. Acting quickly, the team reached the venue before the ceremony concluded.

Officers carried out a planned operation at the crowded wedding. Two women officers in plain clothes secured the minor girl, while others detained the groom. After confirming details, PSI Jadhav addressed those present and explained the legal consequences of child marriage.

The minor girl was given counselling and confirmed that the marriage had taken place. Police then detained the bride, groom, and their parents. A complaint was filed against 10 named persons and several others present at the ceremony.

On the same day, another case was registered in Jola village of Kaij tehsil after police intervened in a similar incident. The groom and his family were booked in that case.

Earlier, on April 18, the unit had rescued another 15-year-old girl from Songaon in the Beed tehsil. A case was registered against the parents and the groom’s family.

Officials said that with these cases, the total number of child marriage cases registered by AHTU in the district has reached seven in the last four months.

The operations were carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and Additional SP Sachin Pandkar. PSI Pallavi Jadhav led the team, which included ASI Mira Redekar, Usha Chaure, and other personnel.

Police said all rescued minors will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee for further care and rehabilitation.