Beed: Man Lures 14-Year-Old With Marriage Promise, Sexually Assaults Her For 8 Months; POCSO Case Filed | File

Beed: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assault for over eight months by a man who lured her with the promise of marriage in a village near Kaij.

The Kaij Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, identified as Rahul Bhalshankar.

According to police, the victim's father, a native of the Vidarbha region, has been working as a year-round farm labourer (salgadi) for a local farmer near Kaij for the past two years. The accused, Bhalshankar, who also hails from Buldhana district in Vidarbha, was employed as a labourer at a neighbouring farm.

Given their common regional roots, Bhalshankar frequently visited the victim's house. Exploiting this proximity, he allegedly began targeting the girl, a Class 8 student. Investigations revealed that the abuse began on the night of September 1, 2025, and continued until the afternoon of April 14, 2026.

The ordeal came to light after the victim approached the authorities. She stated in her complaint that the accused had threatened to kill her father if she disclosed the abuse to anyone.

"Following the victim's complaint on Tuesday afternoon, we have booked Rahul Bhalshankar under relevant sections of the POCSO Act," a police official stated.

The investigation is being led by Police Sub-Inspector Prakash Shelke, head of the Pink Pathak, a specialised squad for crimes against women and children, under the guidance of Police Inspector Swapnil Unavane.

Further legal proceedings are underway to apprehend the accused and ensure justice for the minor.