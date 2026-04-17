'Give Free Hand To Police': MNS Leader Amit Thackeray Demands Strong Action On Drugs In Pune | FPJ Photo

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray, during a review meeting in Pune on Friday, said that party chief Raj Thackeray has appointed contact presidents across regions, and the party will soon begin a detailed outreach programme to strengthen its organisation.

Speaking to the media, Amit Thackeray said that he and other leaders will meet party workers “one-to-one” to understand shortcomings and issues within the organisation. “We will identify where we are lacking, make necessary changes, and prepare a detailed report to submit to Raj Thackeray,” he said. He added that he would be touring rural areas on April 25 and 26 and would also interact with workers from other organisations.

Strong remarks on drug menace

Reacting to a recent incident in Goregaon, Amit Thackeray termed the situation as unfortunate and raised serious concerns over the growing drug problem in the state.

“Where are these drugs coming from? They are being seized and sold in cities across Maharashtra. Does the government not have the capacity to stop this?” he questioned. He demanded that the police be given a “free hand” to act against drug networks.

He further alleged that drugs are being sold even near schools, calling the situation alarming and insisting on strict and exemplary punishment for offenders. “The government must act on the root source of drug supply. If strict action is not taken, such crimes will continue,” he warned.

Amit Thackeray also referred to the 2024 high-profile Pune Porsche case, questioning whether authorities have learned any lessons from past incidents.

Call for strict policing and accountability

Amit Thackeray reiterated his demand that the police be empowered to take decisive action. “The Chief Minister should give the police complete freedom. We will also take to the streets if needed, but the administration must take responsibility,” he said.

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On Nashik case

Commenting on the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case in Nashik, Amit Thackeray said 100 per cent auditing of companies should be done. “Every company must be audited. You should know who is working within your organisation,” he said.

In a strong statement, he added that if it were up to him, he would award the death penalty to the accused in serious fraud cases to set an example, stressing the need for stringent punishment to deter crime.