Pune: ₹73.51 Crore Approved For Flyover From Sakhar Sankul To Old Pune-Mumbai Road, Says BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole | X/@SidShirole

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole on Friday said his demand for a flyover from Sakhar Sankul to Old Pune-Mumbai Road in Shivajinagar has received administrative approval, and a budget of ₹73.51 crore has been sanctioned for the same.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shirole said, "A major step forward after sustained follow-up. The much-needed flyover from Sakhar Sankul to the Old Pune-Mumbai Road has now received administrative approval. This project, which I have consistently pursued since 2020, has been sanctioned with a budget of ₹73.51 crore."

"Once completed, it will play a crucial role in decongesting traffic in Shivajinagar, improving daily commute times, enhancing road safety, and providing much-needed relief to residents and commuters using this key corridor. With approvals now in place, the project is expected to move to execution soon," he added.

As per the proposal prepared by the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Special Projects Department, the flyover is set to be constructed in a Y-shape, with one arm descending towards the Mumbai-bound side of the Old Pune–Mumbai Road, while the other arm will connect the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) side.

Upon completion, the flyover will allow vehicles travelling from Savitribai Phule University Road and Fergusson College Road to directly access the Old Pune–Mumbai Road without crossing the Sancheti Hospital junction. It will also help in reducing traffic congestion between the Agriculture College and the Sancheti Hospital.