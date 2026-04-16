Pune Municipal Corporation Forms Joint Committee To Boost Revenue, Meet ₹15,669 Crore Budget Targets For FY 2026–27

PMC officials and elected members collaborate to form a joint committee aimed at improving revenue generation in Pune | Sourced

Pune, April 16: In a move to strengthen its financial position, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to constitute a joint committee to enhance revenue generation and ensure the achievement of budget targets for the financial year 2026–27.

Budget and revenue targets

The PMC’s main general body recently approved a budget of approximately ₹15,669 crore for the upcoming financial year. To meet the revenue targets outlined in this budget, the standing committee has taken the initiative to form a joint panel comprising elected members and administrative officials.

Committee composition

According to Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhiamale, the committee will include selected members from the standing committee. The members named in the panel are Shrinath Bhiamale, Vishal Dhanawade, Sandeep Beldare, Rupali Dhadwe, Mayuri Kokate, Prashant Jagtap, and Suhas Tingre.

From the administrative side, the committee will include the Municipal Commissioner, Additional Municipal Commissioners, the Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, along with heads of relevant departments.

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Key responsibilities

The primary responsibilities of the committee will include improving tax collection efficiency, recovering pending dues, identifying new sources of revenue, and reviewing various financial strategies. Through this initiative, the administration aims to strengthen financial discipline and ensure that the budgetary goals are successfully achieved.

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