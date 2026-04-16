Pune Municipal Corporation Approves Rent Concession For Post Offices In Civic Buildings To Support Govt Schemes | Sourced

Pune: To support the effective implementation of central government schemes, the Standing Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a rent concession for post offices operating from civic-owned premises.

Under the decision, rent for these spaces will be charged at a nominal rate of 0.5 per cent. Existing lease agreements will also be renewed at the same concessional rate, Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said.

According to a resolution issued by the Municipal Secretary’s office, post offices play a crucial role in delivering several central government schemes to citizens. These include the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Post Office Savings Bank services, Aadhaar-related services, as well as state-linked schemes such as ‘Ladki Bahin’ and ‘Shetkari Sanman’.

Considering the public importance of these services, the civic body has decided to extend rent concessions to all post office spaces located within municipal properties. Furthermore, once the current lease agreements expire, they will be renewed at the same reduced rate.

Officials believe that the move will help streamline the delivery of various welfare schemes and improve access for citizens by strengthening the reach of the postal network.