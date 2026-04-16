Pune Metro Plans Feeder Bus Network To Bridge Last-Mile Gaps, Boost Ridership | File Photo

Pune: In a order to boost passenger numbers and make commuting easier, Pune Metro is planning to introduce its own feeder bus service to improve last-mile connectivity across the city. The move comes as metro ridership has not met initial expectations.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), which operates the Pune Metro, has invited proposals from private companies to run these feeder services. Officials believe that better connectivity from metro stations to nearby areas will encourage more people to use the service.

Managing Director Shravan Hardikar said that convenient last-mile travel plays a key role in attracting commuters. Many passengers prefer transport options that take them close to their homes or workplaces without much difficulty. At present, the metro records an average daily ridership of around 1.88 lakh. This number is expected to rise to nearly 2.75 lakh once the upcoming Line 3, also known as the Pink Line, becomes operational.

The metro authorities are still deciding the type of vehicles to be used for the feeder service. Options such as mini buses or smaller eight-seater vehicles are being considered. A detailed study and commuter survey will be carried out before finalising the plan. Initially, the service will be tested as a pilot project at one or two metro stations.

Officials say that for the feeder system to work well, buses should be available at short intervals, ideally every five to ten minutes. The goal is to ensure that passengers can easily access transport within a short distance from their starting point and destination.

At present, Pune Metro is already working with the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) to provide limited feeder services. It has also tied up with auto-rickshaw unions and a public bicycle rental service to support connectivity.

In some areas, private companies have arranged transport for their employees from metro stations to offices. Going forward, PMPML will be given priority in running feeder routes after proper route planning, while the metro may operate its own buses in areas not covered.

Officials have said there are no legal hurdles in launching a dedicated feeder bus system. The final model will be based on detailed studies to ensure it is practical and effective.

As of now, a feeder bus route between Ramwadi Metro Station and Pune Airport is already operational through PMPML, offering a glimpse of how expanded services could work in the future.