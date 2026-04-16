Pune: Prostitution Racket Busted In Pimpri-Chinchwad Lodge, 9 Women Rescued | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) Crime Branch has busted a prostitution racket operating from a lodge in Chikhali. The operation resulted in the rescue of nine women, including one trafficked from Bangladesh, officials announced on Thursday.

The raid was carried out late on 13th April at around 11 PM at Aditya Lodge in Laxmi Chowk on Dehu-Alandi Road. The operation was conducted jointly by the AHTU and the Anti-Terrorism Cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police after police received a tip-off about illegal activities being run under the cover of a lodging service.

Police arrested five accused in the case, including lodge manager Ashok Baburao Babar, worker Akibul Khalek Mulla, operator Sudarshan Pawar, property owner Nana Borate, and manager Sahil alias Shahin Shirajul Mandal.

A case has been registered at Chikhali Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA).

Officials said one of the rescued women had been trafficked into India from Bangladesh. Police have begun the process to repatriate her to her home country.

According to police data, the AHTU has intensified action against human trafficking this year. So far in 2026, raids have been conducted at 11 locations, including seven spas and massage parlours and four hotels. In these operations, 31 accused have been arrested, and 28 women have been rescued.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other links in the racket and possible trafficking networks.