Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad AHTU Busts Spa-Based Prostitution Racket, Rescues Three Women | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) raided a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa centre and rescued three women.

The raid was conducted on Wednesday (25th March) at the 'Rich Feel Spa' located at Samrat Chowk in Pimpri. Cases have been registered against the spa operator, Mayur Mohite (26, resident of Dighi), and the spa manager, Akshay Mahadev Sutar (26, resident of Nigdi).

According to police reports, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit received a tip-off that the accused at Rich Feel Spa in Samrat Chowk, Pimpri, were luring three women with the greed of money and forcing them into the prostitution business.

Acting on the information, the police conducted a raid and rescued the three women. A case has been registered in this matter at the Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

In the last three months, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) has conducted eight raids, booking 20 individuals.

In these operations, 17 victimised women have been rescued. Over the last three years, 29 establishments running illegal prostitution businesses have been shut down for one year.

This operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey; Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar; Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sarang Awad; Additional Commissioner of Police Basavaraj Teli (Regional); Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar (Crime); and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime 1) Dr Vishal Hire.

The team included Senior Police Inspector Nitin Gite of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Assistant Police Inspector Vaishali Shendge, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil Shirsat, and Constables Bhagwanta Muthe, Ganesh Karote, Shraddha Bhargude, Vaishnavi Gawade, Neelam Buchade, Sangeeta Jadhav, and Udaykumar Bhosale.