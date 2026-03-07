Interstate Trafficking Angle? Pune Police Rescue Women From Assam & Bengal In Baramati Raid | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pune: The officials from the Baramati Taluka Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force) conducted a major operation against a prostitution racket by raiding Pranav Lodge on Bhigwan Road.

Five individuals have been taken into custody, and four women have been rescued. A case has been registered against six accused persons. It is alleged that the accused were luring women with the promise of money and forcing them into prostitution.

Police Sub-Inspector Dhanashri Bhagat reported this matter to the Baramati Taluka Police Station. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused Somnath Mahadev Khomane (resident of Sawal, Baramati Tehsil), Dheeraj Rambhau Jadhav (resident of Jalna), Sagar Sanjay Sodbuke (resident of Baramati), Merajul Janif Ali (resident of Goalpara, Assam), Afzal Majibar Rahman Hussain (resident of Barpeta, Assam), and Saddam Jumruddin Hussain (resident of Barpeta, Assam).

The raid was carried out on the evening of March 5th at Pranav Lodge on Bhigwan Road. Police investigations revealed that the accused were luring women from other states with the promise of money and forcing them into prostitution to sustain their own livelihoods. During the operation, police rescued four women -- three residents of Assam (aged 30, 21, and 26) and one resident of West Bengal (aged 22).

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (trafficking of persons), as well as Sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Yadav is investigating the matter. This crackdown has caused significant alarm among local lodging business owners.