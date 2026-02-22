Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crack Down On Illegal Gambling Dens In Kalewadi & Dehu Road; Ten Booked | Representative Picture

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police intensified their efforts against illegal gambling on Saturday evening. Conducting two separate raids in Kalewadi and Dehu Road, the action resulted in the detention of ten individuals and the seizure of cash and betting materials.

Both operations targeted organised gambling dens which were operating in residential and public areas. A formal case has been registered in both cases at the Dehu Road and Kalewadi Police Stations.

In the first incident, the Kalewadi police raided a ‘Teen Patti’ card game den operating within a chawl near the Suryamukhi Ganesh Temple in Pawar Nagar. Police Constable Tushar Shete reported the matter to the Kalewadi Police Station. The police team, acting on a tip-off, seized Rs 5,170 in cash along with various gambling apparatus.

Six individuals were booked in connection with the raid, including Shailesh Sharma, Ashok Vadmare, Sanjay Misal, Shakur Havaldar, and Akram Khan. Notably, the property owner, Durgaram Patel, was also named in the police complaint for providing the physical space required to conduct the illegal activity.

In a separate incident, the Dehu Road police targeted a ‘Matka’ gambling operation in the Shrikrishna Nagar area. During the raid conducted near the local Shrikrishna Temple, authorities caught four men named Deepak Avchari, Dattatraya Shinde, Pravin Kanhere, and Amin Shaikh using paper slips to record bets for the ‘Kalyan-Mumbai’ Matka market.

Police Constable Ramesh Jadhav reported the matter to the Dehu Road Police Station after officers recovered Rs 2,620 in cash and related betting materials from the suspects at the scene.