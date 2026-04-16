Pune: FIR Filed Against Tolani Maritime Institute After Student’s Death In Basketball Pole Collapse Near Talegaon Dabhade

Talegaon MIDC Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A case has been registered against Tolani Maritime Institute following the death of a 20-year-old student after a basketball pole collapsed on him at the institute’s Induri campus in Maval tehsil of Pune District.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday (15th April) at Talegaon MIDC Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) based on a complaint filed by Ashok Baburam Verma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased has been identified as Vishal Baburam Verma, a second-year Marine Engineering student.

According to police, the incident occurred on 5th April when Vishal was exercising on the ground. While hanging from a basketball ring, the iron pillar suddenly broke and fell on his head, causing severe injuries. He later died during treatment.

The complaint names Principal Sanjit Kango, along with the ground maintenance staff, sports head, and institute management. The family has alleged that the pole was old and rusted and was not properly maintained.

The incident has sparked outrage among students. A video from the campus has gone viral, showing students confronting a police officer amid anger over the handling of the case and the delay in action. In the video, a group of students is seen arguing with the officer and briefly surrounding him before the situation calmed down.

Family Alleges Negligence…

The family has termed the incident a result of negligence and demanded strict action. They also claimed that Vishal did not receive timely medical help, alleging there was no ambulance or immediate response on campus after the accident.

Vishal, a native of Ayodhya, was described as a bright student and a medal-winning athlete. His family said they had spent nearly Rs 20 lakh on his education and are now seeking justice.

Police said an investigation is underway into both the death and the circumstances that led to the protest on campus.