Gwalior Dowry Harassment Case: Husband Arrested After Newlywed Wife Dies By Suicide; Diary Reveals Alleged Mental Torture | VIDEO |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior police have arrested the husband of Rajni Kushwah, a newlywed woman who died by suicide in Gwalior on the night of Sept, following an investigation into allegations of dowry demands and persistent mental harassment by her in-laws.

Rajni was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Chawdi Bazaar on the night of September 12 - 13, just months after her marriage. Police recovered a four-page diary in which she had described her husband's alleged indifference, her mother-in-law's repeated taunts and the distress she experienced at her marital home.

Husband Arrested After Investigation

#WATCH | Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: On the alleged dowry harassment suicide of newlywed Rajni Kushwah five months after marriage, Gwalior CSP Kiran Ahirwar says, "On the night of September 12–13, Rajni Kushwah died by suicide by hanging. A case of unnatural death was registered, and a post-mortem examination was conducted. Since the deceased was a newlywed, the investigation into the unnatural death was referred to my office." She adds, "As part of the investigation, statements were recorded from the relevant parties, including the in-laws. Based on these statements, it appears prima facie that the woman was being subjected to persistent harassment by her in-laws. A suicide note—written in a diary—was recovered, in which the woman stated that she was being mentally harassed by her husband and others, and that they were demanding dowry... The husband has since been arrested and produced before the court..." (14.10) — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

Gwalior City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Kiran Ahirwar confirmed that Rajni's husband, Rinku Kushwah, had been arrested and produced before a court.

"On the night of September 12 - 13, Rajni Kushwah died by suicide by hanging. A case of unnatural death was registered, and a post-mortem examination was conducted," Ahirwar said.

She explained that since Rajni was a newlywed, the investigation was referred to her office.

Statements of family members and other relevant individuals, including her in-laws, were recorded during the investigation.

"Based on these statements, it appears prima facie that the woman was being subjected to persistent harassment by her in-laws," Ahirwar said.

She added that Rajni's diary contained allegations of mental harassment by her husband and others, along with dowry demands.

Diary Detailed Marital Distress

In her diary, Rajni questioned whether marriage meant surrendering control over her emotions to her husband.

"After marriage, does a woman's emotions come under a man's control? No, I will not let that happen," she wrote.

She also alleged that her husband ignored her distress even when she cried for hours or fell ill.

Rajni, who held several postgraduate qualifications, had worked as a guest teacher for seven years and was preparing for a government job.

Police have not disclosed whether any other family members have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.