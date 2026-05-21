23-Year-Old Newlywed Found Hanging Just 25 Days After Marriage In Gwalior; Cops Seize Her Mobile Phone To Check Chats & Call History

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old newly married woman allegedly hanged herself to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district just 25 days after her wedding.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in the Murar police station area near Geru Wala Bungalow on Hurawali Link Road.

According to police, the deceased, Megha alias Jyoti, had married Siddharth Kandil, a resident of Kunj Vihar Colony in Pinto Park, on May 1.

Family members said Megha had returned to her parental home on the same day after the wedding and had been staying there since then.

On the day of the incident, her father had gone to attend a relative’s funeral programme. During this time, her mother Geeta reportedly found Megha hanging inside a room.

The family immediately rushed her to JAH Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police and forensic teams reached the spot and inspected the room, but no suicide note was found. Due to this, the exact reason behind the alleged suicide is still not clear.

Police have seized Megha’s mobile phone and are checking her call records and chats for clues related to the case. Officials suspect that important information may be found from the phone.

Police said statements of both the woman’s maternal family and in-laws will be recorded during the investigation. So far, no complaint of harassment has been made by either side.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

The body has been kept in the JAH mortuary for postmortem examination. According to CSP Murar Atul Kumar Soni, police are investigating all angles to find out the exact reason behind the death.

Few Days Ago...

A few days ago, a 21-year-old woman from Gwalior died under suspicious circumstances. Palak Rajak, who lived in the Suraiyapura area, had reportedly made a desperate phone call to her brother shortly before her death, crying and asking him to save her.

Her family alleged that she was being harassed at her in-laws’ house and feared for her life. However, by the time her brother reached the hospital, Palak had already died. While her family called it murder, her in-laws claimed it was a case of suicide.