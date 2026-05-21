Twisha Sharma Death Case: Deceased’s Family Alleges Mother-in-Law Contacted Judiciary-Linked Individuals After Her Demise

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh | X

Bhopal: Every day, new allegations and counter-allegations are coming to light in the Twisha Sharma case. Now, the family of the deceased has claimed that her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired additional district judge, made several phone calls to multiple individuals, including people linked to the judiciary, a day after the 33-year-old’s death.

The family has also alleged that individuals who had installed CCTV cameras at the house were contacted from Singh’s phone number on May 13, reported India Today.

Twisha’s family has released a list of phone numbers and demanded a detailed probe into the call records and communication trail.

CM assures CBI probe

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday assured the family of a CBI probe into the death case.

Twisha’s family members met the Chief Minister in Bhopal and sought the State Government’s assistance in ensuring a fair investigation into their daughter’s death. Yadav assured the family of full support in the matter.

Meanwhile, Bhopal Police are urging the family to take custody of her body amid concerns that it could begin decomposing while they await approval for a second post-mortem examination.

Authorities said AIIMS Bhopal lacks the ultra-low temperature storage facilities required to preserve the body for an extended period, increasing the urgency in a case already marked by allegations of dowry harassment, suspicious injuries and demands for an independent investigation.

A Bhopal court on Wednesday observed that no medical facility in the city currently has the infrastructure required to preserve Sharma’s body at the temperature considered necessary for long-term storage.