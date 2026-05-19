After Twisha Sharma Case, Gwalior Woman Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Last Call To Brother Says, ‘They Will Kill Me’

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After the shocking death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, another young woman’s death in Madhya Pradesh has raised serious questions over harassment and mental distress faced by married women.

This time, a 21-year-old Palak Rajak from Gwalior died under suspicious circumstances, with her family alleging murder while her in-laws are calling it suicide.

Palak, who lived in the Suraiyapura area and was known for making social media reels, reportedly made a desperate phone call to her brother just 30 minutes before her death.

According to her family, Palak called her brother Prince crying and begged him to take her away immediately.

“She said, ‘Come and save me, otherwise they will kill me,’” her brother claimed. However, before he could reach her, he received another call informing him that Palak had been taken to the district hospital. When he arrived there, he found her dead on a stretcher.

Police investigation in Palak’s case has revealed that she had not eaten food for three days before her death. Family members said she had been mentally disturbed for some time and had shared her problems with her father and brother over phone calls.

Palak had more than 10,000 followers on social media, and several of her Instagram reels are now being examined by police as part of the investigation. Investigators found posts mentioning “panic attack”, “anxiety”, “depression”, “continuous crying” and “sleepless nights”, pointing towards emotional stress in her personal life.

One reel posted on May 10, just two days before her death, especially caught investigators’ attention because of the emotional words used in it.

Palak had married Amit Rajak in April 2025. Her family alleged that after marriage, she faced regular harassment from her mother-in-law and brother-in-law over demands for a car. They also claimed that her husband did not stop the harassment.

According to the family, injury marks were found on Palak’s neck, legs and other body parts, raising suspicion that she may have struggled before her death. The family has demanded a detailed investigation and insisted it was not suicide but a planned murder.

Police officials from Murar police station said the initial investigation points towards hanging, but doctors will be consulted again regarding the postmortem findings before any final conclusion is reached.