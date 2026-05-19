Twisha Sharma Death Case: ‘They Are Trying To Delay PM-2’ Father Slams Mother-In-Law In VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twisha Sharma death case has taken another turn after the victim’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, strongly reacted to the statements made by Twisha’s mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh.

Speaking to the media, Navnidhi Sharma accused Singh of publicly defaming his daughter despite being out on anticipatory bail. He alleged that she was violating the conditions of her bail by making “baseless allegations” about Twisha’s personal life and mental health.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP | Twisha Sharma death case | Reacting to the statement of victim's mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh's statement, victims's father, Navnidhi Sharma, says, "This woman is currently out on anticipatory bail, and she is violating the conditions of… pic.twitter.com/PwAJ7pL26F — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

Navnidhi Sharma further claimed that the second post-mortem examination (PM-2) of his daughter’s body was being deliberately delayed to allow possible tampering of evidence. “Our daughter’s body is still awaiting PM-2. They want the process to be delayed so that we lose hope and leave,” he said.

Demanding justice for his daughter, Sharma said his family has no political or legal influence and alleged that powerful people were trying to misuse the system. He also demanded that the investigation be shifted outside Madhya Pradesh and conducted independently under the supervision of the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

The death of 31-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal has taken a new turn after her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, claimed in a bail application that Twisha was addicted to narcotic substances and suffered from emotional distress and mood swings.



The remarks come amid… https://t.co/xxssq0TCyn pic.twitter.com/pt1z2p9HeH — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 18, 2026

The Incident

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her husband’s house in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Police are currently investigating the case as a suspected dowry death.

Another heartbreaking video, this time from Twisha Sharma's parents, wherein they seek help for justice and claim threat to their lives.



Twisha was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on the night of May 12. She was taken to a hospital by her husband and… https://t.co/waaA3SdUq6 pic.twitter.com/161AutedhG — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) May 19, 2026

Earlier, Twisha’s mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh had made several claims during a press conference regarding Twisha’s mental health and personal life. Singh alleged that Twisha was undergoing psychiatric counselling and taking medicines for mental health-related issues.

Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law said in a press conference that



- Twisha wanted to abort the child after she became pregnant.

- Her father gave her medicines to lose weight and maintain a good figure so she could enter the glamour world of acting.

- She was addicted to drugs, we… pic.twitter.com/BWABrfdf8G — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) May 18, 2026

She also claimed that Twisha had admitted to consuming marijuana during pregnancy and had recently undergone a medical termination of pregnancy (MTP). Apart from this, Singh accused Twisha’s parents of distancing themselves from her after marriage and alleged that the family benefited from her career in the glamour industry.