MP: Newlywed Woman Hangs Self After Hubby Serves Dry Fruits Instead Of 'Poha' For Breakfast In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A newlywed woman hanged herself to death after her husband denied making poha (a popular dish) in Gwalior on Saturday.

According to information, the woman, identified as Kavita, had asked her husband, Balkishan Yadav, to make poha (a popular and spicy dish). However, when her husband did not make it and instead offered her dry fruits, she became upset. After arguing with her husband, she went to another room.

When she did not come out for a long time, Balkishan went inside and was shocked to find Kavita hanging. He immediately informed his family and the police.

Upon arrival, the police were informed about the events by her husband, and Kavita's body was sent for a post-mortem. The police have registered a case and started investigating the matter.

According to ASP Niranjan Sharma, the incident took place in the Murar police station area. The husband reported that the couple had an argument over poha, leading to Kavita’s extreme step. Police are now recording statements from family members, including those from her maternal side, to proceed with further action.