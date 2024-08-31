MP: Family Claims Doctors' Negligence After Their 9-Day-Old Baby Sustains Burns During Phototherapy

Representative image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): The family of a nine-day-old baby has accused a government hospital of negligence after their little one sustained burns following a phototherapy treatment in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol on Friday.

The incident occurred at Birsa Munda Medical College and Hospital in Shahdol, where the newborn was undergoing phototherapy as part of jaundice treatment.

According to the family, the baby developed burns on his face and back after being placed in the phototherapy machine.

The situation escalated on Friday when the baby's family created a scene at the hospital, accusing the doctors of administering improper treatment. The police were called to handle the commotion, and the infant was later transferred to Kushabhau Thakre District Hospital for further care.

Inspector Bhupendra Mani Pandey of Sohagpur police station confirmed the baby was born on August 23 and was placed in the phototherapy machine on August 25.

However, Dr. Nagendra Singh, the medical officer at Birsa Munda Medical College and Hospital, denied any mishandling. He stated that the baby developed rashes due to a skin syndrome, and not burns, with tests showing low hemoglobin levels.

Dr. Singh mentioned that they advised the family to seek advanced treatment at Jabalpur Medical College, but instead, they protested at the hospital, insisting the child’s condition was due to wrong treatment. The hospital maintains that the baby’s symptoms were unrelated to the phototherapy, despite the family's allegations.