 MP: Family Claims Doctors' Negligence After Their 9-Day-Old Baby Sustains Burns During Phototherapy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Family Claims Doctors' Negligence After Their 9-Day-Old Baby Sustains Burns During Phototherapy

MP: Family Claims Doctors' Negligence After Their 9-Day-Old Baby Sustains Burns During Phototherapy

The incident occurred at Birsa Munda Medical College and Hospital, where the newborn was receiving treatment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): The family of a nine-day-old baby has accused a government hospital of negligence after their little one sustained burns following a phototherapy treatment in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol on Friday.

The incident occurred at Birsa Munda Medical College and Hospital in Shahdol, where the newborn was undergoing phototherapy as part of jaundice treatment.

According to the family, the baby developed burns on his face and back after being placed in the phototherapy machine.

Read Also
After Vitamin D3 & ORS, Govt Halts Distribution Of Asthma Drug Aminophylline Over ‘Substandard’...
article-image

The situation escalated on Friday when the baby's family created a scene at the hospital, accusing the doctors of administering improper treatment. The police were called to handle the commotion, and the infant was later transferred to Kushabhau Thakre District Hospital for further care.

FPJ Shorts
'1 Hospitalisation Away From Bankruptcy’: Zerodha Co-Founder Nithin Kamath’s Health Insurance Tips For The Average Indian
'1 Hospitalisation Away From Bankruptcy’: Zerodha Co-Founder Nithin Kamath’s Health Insurance Tips For The Average Indian
Sudhanshu Pandey REFUTES Possibility Of His Return To Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: 'Don't Think That's Going To Happen'
Sudhanshu Pandey REFUTES Possibility Of His Return To Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: 'Don't Think That's Going To Happen'
Uorfi Javed Reacts To Getting Threats For Her Lifestyle: 'Attention Seeking Bewkoof...'
Uorfi Javed Reacts To Getting Threats For Her Lifestyle: 'Attention Seeking Bewkoof...'
UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More Exam Day Guidelines Here
UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More Exam Day Guidelines Here

Inspector Bhupendra Mani Pandey of Sohagpur police station confirmed the baby was born on August 23 and was placed in the phototherapy machine on August 25.

Read Also
First Paid Senior Citizen Home Of Madhya Pradesh Set To Open In Bhopal; Offering Modern Amenities &...
article-image

However, Dr. Nagendra Singh, the medical officer at Birsa Munda Medical College and Hospital, denied any mishandling. He stated that the baby developed rashes due to a skin syndrome, and not burns, with tests showing low hemoglobin levels.

Dr. Singh mentioned that they advised the family to seek advanced treatment at Jabalpur Medical College, but instead, they protested at the hospital, insisting the child’s condition was due to wrong treatment. The hospital maintains that the baby’s symptoms were unrelated to the phototherapy, despite the family's allegations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Family Claims Doctors' Negligence After Their 9-Day-Old Baby Sustains Burns During Phototherapy

MP: Family Claims Doctors' Negligence After Their 9-Day-Old Baby Sustains Burns During Phototherapy

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel Continues To Be Under Medical Care At AIIMS-Bhopal, Was...

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel Continues To Be Under Medical Care At AIIMS-Bhopal, Was...

Bhopal: Angry Kin Vandalise Hospital, Manhandle Docs After Man Dies During Treatment; Director's Son...

Bhopal: Angry Kin Vandalise Hospital, Manhandle Docs After Man Dies During Treatment; Director's Son...

Web Series On Project Cheetah To Be Filmed At Kuno National Park & Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary;...

Web Series On Project Cheetah To Be Filmed At Kuno National Park & Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary;...

Bhopal Coffee Special: 7 Best Places To Enjoy A Perfect Cup Of Coffee With Your Favourite Human

Bhopal Coffee Special: 7 Best Places To Enjoy A Perfect Cup Of Coffee With Your Favourite Human