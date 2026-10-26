Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Collides With Ambulance On UP Expressway En Route To Court; LoP Safe As Congress Workers, Security Personnel Injured |

Lucknow: Several vehicles in Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s convoy collided with an ambulance on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday while he was travelling to Sultanpur for a court hearing. Gandhi was safe, while Congress workers and security personnel were among those injured in the accident.

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The collision reportedly took place near Haliyapur, around 100 km from Lucknow. According to police, five vehicles at the rear of the convoy were involved in the accident with the ambulance. The extent of the injuries and the number of people affected were not immediately available.

CCTV Captures Crash Moments

CCTV footage from the accident site showed the ambulance on the right-side fast lane, with several vehicles closely grouped in the adjoining lanes. A Scorpio SUV, whose bonnet appeared to have been crumpled in the impact, was seen stopped in front of the ambulance.

Gandhi was travelling to Sultanpur to appear before a special MP-MLA court in connection with a 2018 criminal defamation case. He was scheduled to attend the hearing for the court’s verdict in the matter.

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Earlier in the day, supporters had gathered along the route to welcome the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. A video showed people showering flowers and placing garlands on Gandhi’s car as he remained seated inside and greeted supporters. Further details about the circumstances leading to the collision and the condition of those injured are awaited.

Read Also Rahul Gandhi To Appear In Sultanpur Court Today In 2018 Defamation Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for the verdict in a 2018 criminal defamation case linked to remarks against Amit Shah during the Karnataka Assembly election campaign in May that year.

The case was filed following a complaint by a local BJP functionary. Gandhi had earlier appeared before the court and secured bail on personal bonds. With arguments from both sides concluded, Gandhi travelled via Lucknow to Sultanpur to attend the pronouncement of the judgment in person.