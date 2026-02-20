 Rahul Gandhi To Appear In Sultanpur Court Today In 2018 Defamation Case
Rahul Gandhi To Appear In Sultanpur Court Today In 2018 Defamation Case

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will appear before a Sultanpur court on Friday in connection with a 2018 defamation case linked to alleged remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The complaint was filed in the MP-MLA Court in 2018. Senior Congress leaders accompanied Gandhi, expressing confidence that the judiciary will deliver justice in the matter.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | X

`The case pertains to comments Gandhi allegedly made during a 2018 election rally in Bengaluru ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Gandhi To Appear Before MP-MLA Court

According to party leaders, Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the MP-MLA Court in Sultanpur, where the complaint was filed on August 4, 2018. The matter relates to alleged objectionable remarks made against Shah during a public rally.

Senior Congress leaders accompanied Gandhi, including Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra, and Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai.

Congress Alleges ‘False And Fabricated’ Cases

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been filing “false and fabricated” cases against Gandhi across the country, including the one in Sultanpur.

“The BJP is continuously filing false and fabricated cases against him across the country. A similar case has been filed in Sultanpur. We have full faith in the judiciary and are confident that justice will prevail,” Tiwari said.

Mishra asserted that party workers stand firmly behind Gandhi, while Ajay Rai confirmed that the Leader of Opposition will personally appear before the court as part of his scheduled visit to Sultanpur.

Background Of The Case

The defamation complaint was filed in 2018 in the District and Sessions Court (MP-MLA Court), Sultanpur. It stems from remarks Gandhi allegedly made at an election rally in Bengaluru during the run-up to the Karnataka elections.

The proceedings come amid continued political friction between the Congress and the BJP, with leaders from both parties frequently trading allegations.

