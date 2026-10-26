Mumbai Airport Theft: Bandra Woman Alleges Valuables Worth ₹2.25 Lakh Stolen From Missing Emirates Luggage, Sahar Police Register Case | File Photo

Mumbai: A passenger's bag containing valuables worth Rs 2.25 lakh was allegedly stolen at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The bag contained two jackets, a hair dryer, a handbag, perfume, shoes, sandals, clothes and medals won during a cruise trip. The Sahar police registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



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According to the FIR, the complainant, Riya M., 44, a homemaker residing in Bandra West, had travelled to Madrid for a vacation with her husband and two children in September. On October 16, the family returned to India via Dubai, travelling on Emirates flight EK 142 from Madrid to Dubai and connecting flight EK 504 from Dubai to Mumbai. The flight landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 9.14 am on October 17.



In her complaint, Riya stated that the family had checked in six bags at Madrid airport. She subsequently received notifications on the Emirates Airlines app confirming that the bags had been loaded onto the flights. She also received a message at Dubai airport stating that all six bags had been loaded onto the connecting flight to Mumbai.



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However, while collecting their luggage at belt number six at Mumbai airport, the family received only five bags. One black American Tourister suitcase was allegedly missing. The bag contained several items, including medals the family had won during a cruise trip.



Riya subsequently submitted a written complaint at the Emirates help desk. She and her family followed up with the airline from October 17 to October 23 to trace the missing luggage. However, the airline eventually advised her to file a police complaint.



Following this, the Sahar police registered a case on October 24 against an unidentified person under Section 303(2) of the BNS. The police are investigating the case.