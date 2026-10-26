Gym Trainer Arrested For Allegedly Flaunting Firearm On Instagram To Intimidate Rival | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Chunabhatti police have arrested a 30-year-old gym trainer, Sumit Anand Salunkhe, for allegedly possessing a firearm at his residence, filming himself with the weapon and uploading the video to his Instagram account, with the intention of intimidating people.

According to the FIR, police constable Vishwajeet Panditrao Patil, attached to the detection team of Chunabhatti police station, was on night duty on October 22 when the senior police inspector forwarded a video allegedly showing Salunkhe holding a firearm. The officer directed the team to take action against the accused, who resides on Muktadevi Mandir Road in Chunabhatti.

Acting on the instructions, the detection team traced Salunkhe, took him into custody and brought him to the police station for questioning.

During interrogation, Salunkhe allegedly told the police that he had a dispute with one Rishikesh Langhe. He reportedly admitted to taking a photograph with a firearm on May 19, 2026, allegedly to intimidate Langhe. He also stated that he had recorded a video with the weapon on October 16, 2026, and uploaded it to his Instagram account.

According to the police, the video was intended to create fear in Langhe's mind. The investigators examined Salunkhe's mobile phone and verified the video uploaded to his Instagram account.

The video allegedly featured intimidating background music and carried the caption, “Samay ka intezaar kijiye, Lala, hum sabhi ka bhram todenge” (Wait for the right time, Lala; we will shatter everyone's illusions).

When questioned about the source of the firearm and where it had been kept, Salunkhe allegedly gave evasive replies, police said.

Following the investigation, Chunabhatti police registered a case against Salunkhe under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

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