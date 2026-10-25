Bhiwandi Water Crisis: 45 MLD Shortfall, Over 100 Water Theft Cases And 76 Allegedly Illegal Bottling Plants Under Scanner |

Bhiwandi: With residents struggling to secure even a few minutes of drinking water, Bhiwandi’s deepening water crisis has brought the city’s distribution system under scrutiny. More than 100 water theft cases have been registered, complaints have been raised over 76 allegedly unauthorised water bottling plants, and several localities continue to report irregular supply and low pressure. The crisis prompted Mayor Narayan Chaudhary to inspect water-starved areas in Wards 5 and 6 at around 3 am on Friday following protests by residents.

The inspection was attended by Ward Committee No. 5 chairman Vaibhav Bhoir, Roma Alshi, Faraz Bahauddin and social worker Ashok Jain. Executive Engineer of the civic water supply department Sandeep Patnawar and other officials were also present. Residents demanded regular supply, alleging that inadequate pressure and suspected illegal connections were worsening the shortage.

Demand of 160 MLD, supply of just 115 MLD

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) receives 73 million litres per day (MLD) from STEM Water Distribution and Infrastructure Company and 42 MLD from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), taking the reported daily supply to 115 MLD. However, the city’s estimated demand stands at around 160 MLD, leaving a substantial shortfall of 45 MLD.

The situation has been compounded by the suspension of around 5 MLD of water previously available from Varala Lake amid pollution concerns and restrictions imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Meanwhile, estimated distribution losses of 25–30% further raise questions about how much of the supplied water actually reaches consumers.

Residents of Gabi Nagar, Shantinagar, Nizampura, Narpoli, Ashok Nagar and Sathe Nagar have complained of erratic supply. In some housing societies, residents reportedly receive water for only 20 to 25 minutes, intensifying concerns over access to an essential service.

10% Water Cut Imposed Amid Concerns Over Water Availability

According to the civic administration, the state Irrigation Department has directed a 10% reduction in water supply in view of the availability of water resources. Against the backdrop of a possible El Niño effect, authorities have also been instructed to manage available water reserves economically, according to priority and through planned utilisation until August 31, 2027, while ensuring adequate drinking water supplies.

Over 100 theft cases, 76 bottling plants under scrutiny

The water supply department has registered more than 100 water theft cases with various police stations. Complaints allege that unauthorised connections divert water to dyeing and sizing units as well as construction sites. The allegations, however, require verification through investigations and official records.

Separately, complaints concerning more than 76 allegedly unauthorised water bottling plants have raised questions about their permissions, sources of water and compliance with applicable rules. A delegation recently met Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, seeking action against the units.

Residents have alleged that action against such establishments has been inadequate, while questions remain over the civic department’s information and monitoring mechanisms. Car-washing centres have also come under criticism, with residents demanding scrutiny of commercial water consumption at a time when households face shortages.

Tankers offer temporary relief; residents demand accountability

The civic body has deployed six water tankers in an attempt to provide temporary relief and formed a special squad to curb water theft. Patnawar said affected localities were receiving water on alternate days because of scheduled cuts and low pressure. He attributed the problem partly to these areas being located at the tail end of the distribution network.

Social worker Ashok Jain has urged Commissioner Anmol Sagar to intervene and find a permanent solution. Jain alleged that delays in opening water valves were aggravating the crisis and warned of a public agitation if regular supply was not restored.

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