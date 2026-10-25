Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Rejects Tree-Felling Allegations Over ₹30,000 Crore Torrent Power Project In Karjat

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday accused the Opposition of spreading a “fake narrative” over alleged large-scale tree felling for Torrent Power’s proposed pumped-storage hydropower project in Karjat taluka of Raigad district, asserting that the project would be environmentally beneficial and implemented within the legal framework.

Tree-Felling Controversy Intensifies

The project has triggered a political controversy, with opposition parties and environmental activists raising concerns over the large number of trees likely to be affected by the development. Responding to the criticism, Fadnavis said the project had been planned after considering the interests of all sections of society and that no one’s livelihood would be jeopardised.

“Creating a false narrative is an anti-Maharashtra act. If anyone’s livelihood is affected, appropriate rehabilitation will be considered. The project will be completed strictly within the framework of the law,” the Chief Minister said, adding that opposing a development project for political gains was unjustified.

₹30,000 Crore Investment Planned

The state government has defended the project, stating that it would attract an investment of Rs 30,000 crore and provide Maharashtra with 12,000 MW of clean energy. It has also emphasised that the project would benefit the state in terms of investment, employment generation and electricity supply.

According to the government, the project is based on pumped-storage technology and is intended to support the integration of renewable energy into the power grid. It is not a coal-based power project, the government said.

90,000 Trees To Be Planted

On the environmental concerns, the government said the project would require 233 hectares of land, while Torrent Power had already handed over 253 hectares to the Forest Department. As part of compensatory plantation measures, the company plans to plant 60,000 trees, while the Forest Department will plant another 30,000, taking the total to 90,000 trees.

The government also said the project site was located 16 km from the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary and 20 km from the Jyotirlinga temple, and that the area fell outside the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

According to the government's estimates, the project could help avoid the burning of 4.6 million tonnes of coal annually and save 19.7 billion litres of cooling water every year. The government said the water savings would be equivalent to the annual requirements of around four lakh people.

Meanwhile, the controversy is set to intensify politically, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) planning to step up its opposition to the alleged tree felling in Karjat and the Bhimashankar region. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said party chief Raj Thackeray would inspect the affected areas and address a public meeting in Karjat on October 27.

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