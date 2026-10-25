Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar-Led NCP Delegation Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Demands Return Of Finance Portfolio

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Senior leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, on Sunday and sought the return of the Finance portfolio to the party. The meeting was held under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar amid a series of political consultations by the NCP in recent days.

Finance Portfolio Before Winter Session

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said Fadnavis had responded positively to the demand, although he had not specified a date for handing over the portfolio. The party expects to get the Finance Department before the winter session of the state legislature, he said.

Bhujbal, along with Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif and Jay Pawar, briefed the media after the meeting. He said the party had conveyed that considerable time had passed and that the Finance portfolio, which was due to be returned to the NCP, should be handed over at the earliest.

CM Positive On Demand

“The Chief Minister was quite positive. He said there was no dispute over giving us the portfolio and assured us that it would be handed over after considering the current situation, including drought-related issues and arrangements for funds,” Bhujbal said.

He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had given Fadnavis the freedom to take a decision on the matter. However, the Chief Minister was currently assessing the state's financial requirements, particularly the funds needed for drought relief.

Drought Relief Funding Considered

Bhujbal said the government had to arrange substantial funds for assistance to drought-hit farmers, including the ongoing loan waiver-related measures and an advance relief instalment of Rs 5,000. The timing of the transfer would depend on these considerations, he added.

The meeting assumes significance as Sunetra Pawar and her son, Parth Pawar, had met Shah in Delhi a few days ago, triggering speculation about the NCP's demands and the future political equations within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

NCP Merger Reports Dismissed

However, Bhujbal categorically dismissed reports of a possible merger between the two NCP factions, as well as speculation about changes involving four or five ministers. He said neither issue was on the agenda of Sunday's meeting.

“There is no truth in reports that five ministers will go for a meeting or that a merger is being discussed. No such discussion took place. We have demanded our rightful Finance portfolio, and the Chief Minister has responded positively,” he said.

On the vacant ministerial position in the NCP quota, Bhujbal said a decision on the cabinet expansion would be taken collectively within the Mahayuti alliance, keeping in mind vacancies in the BJP as well. He said the timing of the expansion rested with the Chief Minister.

The meeting comes amid growing discussions within the NCP over the allocation of portfolios and the need to resolve the issue before the winter session.

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