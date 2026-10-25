Navi Mumbai: HARHAR 2026 Brings Hindu-Owned Food And Hospitality Businesses Together To Boost Economic Growth | AI

Hindu-owned restaurants, hotels and food businesses have come together under the Hindu Association of Restaurants, Hotels, Aahar and Refreshments (HARHAR), an initiative supported by the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF), to strengthen industry networks, promote indigenous food products and create new economic opportunities across the food and hospitality sector.

HARHAR 2026 Held In Juinagar

The association held its HARHAR 2026 event, titled ‘From Heritage to Enterprise’, at the Bombay Bunts Association Banquet Hall in Juinagar West on Saturday evening. The event brought together Maharashtra ministers, elected representatives and hospitality industry stakeholders to discuss collective business growth, entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance.

Those present included Maharashtra Ports Development Minister Nitesh Narayan Rane, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, Belapur MLA Manda Vijay Mhatre, Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil, BJP ST Morcha state president Deorao Madguji Holi and HARHAR Himachal Pradesh representative Capt Sanjay Prashar.

Strengthening Food Industry Networks

The initiative aims to establish stronger linkages across the food and hospitality value chain, from agriculture, food production and processing to packaging, restaurants, hotels, catering and retail. It also seeks to encourage collaboration among entrepreneurs, promote traditional Indian food products and help domestic brands expand into international markets.

Addressing the gathering, Rane called for the association to move beyond meetings and resolutions and translate collective participation into measurable economic outcomes.

Partnerships And Employment In Focus

He urged members to build partnerships across the sector, promote indigenous products, create opportunities for young people and support fellow entrepreneurs to strengthen businesses and generate employment.

“The success of HARHAR will not be measured by how many people gather here today, but by how many businesses we strengthen, how many livelihoods we create and how decisively we turn our unity into economic power,” Rane said.

Lodha Advocates Collective Enterprise

Lodha described HARHAR as a platform for collective enterprise and economic empowerment, calling on business owners to work together rather than pursue individual growth in isolation. He said cooperation among entrepreneurs could help create opportunities for future generations and contribute to the country's economic development.

Swami Vigyananand, initiator of the World Hindu Congress, said the initiative should focus on building an interconnected economic ecosystem spanning food production, processing, hospitality, manufacturing and global brands.

He stressed the need to organise industry stakeholders, promote indigenous products, encourage better policy support and take India's culinary traditions to international markets.

The organisers said HARHAR would facilitate knowledge-sharing, networking, technology adoption and coordinated engagement with policymakers to address common industry challenges. The platform also aims to help businesses identify growth opportunities while preserving India's culinary heritage.

According to the association, HARHAR brings together hoteliers, restaurateurs, caterers, chefs, food innovators, manufacturers of sweets and savoury snacks, spice producers, retailers, suppliers and service providers. It seeks to promote a healthier, hygienic and hunger-free society through initiatives focused on the food and hospitality sector.

The organisers said the broader objective was to build a more competitive and self-reliant Indian food industry, strengthen domestic enterprises, generate employment and expand the global reach of Indian food brands.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/