Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. 26/11 Anniversary: Terror Attack Was Assault On Country’s Sovereignty And Constitution, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis made the remarks at the Gateway of India after paying tribute to those killed in the 26/11 attack. He lauded the bravery of the security forces in responding to the attack, including Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte, Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Tukaram Omble. (Read more...)

LIVE | 26/11 च्या मुंबई दहशतवादी हल्ल्यात शहीद झालेल्या जवानांना तसेच पहलगाम दहशतवादी हल्ल्यात मृत्युमुखी पडलेल्या निरपराध नागरिकांना श्रद्धांजली🕤 स. ९.३५ वा. | २६-११-२०२६📍गेटवे ऑफ इंडिया, मुंबई.#Maharashtra #Mumbai #2611Heroes https://t.co/yYtz9Kx0aI — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 26, 2026

2. 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: 5 Books That Revisit The Horrifying Events Of 2008

Over the years, journalists, eyewitnesses, researchers and authors have documented different aspects of the tragedy, from the experiences of those caught in the siege to the response of India's security forces. (Read more...)

3. 'Remember Innocent Lives Lost': Jaishankar Pays Tribute To 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims, Reaffirms India's Zero-Tolerance Policy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tribute to the victims and security personnel martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, reaffirming India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and commitment to bringing those responsible for the 2008 attacks to justice. (Read more...)

4. Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 4 Killed, 8 Seriously Injured As Lorry Rams Hyderabad-Tadipatri Bound Vehicle In Anantapur

Four people were killed and eight seriously injured after a lorry rammed into a vehicle near Rayalacheruvu in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. (Read more...)

5. Indian Army's 4 Microlight Aircraft Successfully Land And Take Off From Gujarat's Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor In Historic Feat | Watch

Four Indian Army microlight aircraft successfully landed and took off from Gujarat's Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754A) during the Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition, showcasing Army-NHAI coordination and the strategic potential of India's highway infrastructure. (Read more...)

Indian Army Aircraft Land on Amritsar–Jamnagar Expressway in Gujarat for the First Timehttps://t.co/nTCZuhT9pp https://t.co/mBDp77DTJO — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 24, 2026

6. Rishabh Pant Stuns Christchurch Locals With Surprise Entry In Local Cricket Match, Smashes 54 Off 21 Balls Under Unique Name 'Stan Stan' | Video

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant surprised cricket enthusiasts in Christchurch by playing a local match under the name 'Stan Stan'. (Read more...)

7. Love, Not Spying? US Finds No Evidence Of Chinese Plot Behind Nvidia's Jensen's Affair With Alice Huang

US intelligence officials reportedly told Congressional staffers there was no evidence that Chinese intelligence directed Alice Huang to spy on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (Read more...)

8. Tata Sons Boardroom Battle Takes Legal Turn, Tata Trusts Challenge Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment & Seek ₹65 Crore

Tata Trusts authorise legal action against N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, seeking ₹65 crore in damages amid an escalating corporate governance dispute. (Read more...)

9. National Milk Day 2026: Lesser-Known Facts About India's White Revolution And The Success Of Amul

Operation Flood changed this situation by organising dairy farmers into cooperatives, providing them with access to markets and eliminating several intermediaries. (Read more...)

On National Milk Day, CM Dr. @himantabiswa extends his greetings to all dairy farmers and acknowledges their vital contribution to Assam’s rural economy. He reiterates the Government’s commitment to making Assam one of the leading states in milk production and dairy development.The Chief Minister also extends his best wishes for the successful celebration of National Milk Day and the programme organised on the occasion. — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) November 26, 2026

10. Ranbir Kapoor Appears Uncomfortable As Female Fan Gets Close For Photo At Delhi Airport, Walks Away But Happily Poses With Another —VIDEO

After seeking blessings at Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the airport on Wednesday evening. A viral video shows a female fan approaching the actor for a selfie, prompting his security personnel to step in and maintain distance. (Read more...)

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