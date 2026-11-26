Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. 26/11 Anniversary: Terror Attack Was Assault On Country’s Sovereignty And Constitution, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Fadnavis made the remarks at the Gateway of India after paying tribute to those killed in the 26/11 attack. He lauded the bravery of the security forces in responding to the attack, including Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte, Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Tukaram Omble. (Read more...)
2. 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: 5 Books That Revisit The Horrifying Events Of 2008
Over the years, journalists, eyewitnesses, researchers and authors have documented different aspects of the tragedy, from the experiences of those caught in the siege to the response of India's security forces. (Read more...)
3. 'Remember Innocent Lives Lost': Jaishankar Pays Tribute To 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims, Reaffirms India's Zero-Tolerance Policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tribute to the victims and security personnel martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, reaffirming India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and commitment to bringing those responsible for the 2008 attacks to justice. (Read more...)
4. Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 4 Killed, 8 Seriously Injured As Lorry Rams Hyderabad-Tadipatri Bound Vehicle In Anantapur
Four people were killed and eight seriously injured after a lorry rammed into a vehicle near Rayalacheruvu in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. (Read more...)
5. Indian Army's 4 Microlight Aircraft Successfully Land And Take Off From Gujarat's Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor In Historic Feat | Watch
Four Indian Army microlight aircraft successfully landed and took off from Gujarat's Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754A) during the Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition, showcasing Army-NHAI coordination and the strategic potential of India's highway infrastructure. (Read more...)
6. Rishabh Pant Stuns Christchurch Locals With Surprise Entry In Local Cricket Match, Smashes 54 Off 21 Balls Under Unique Name 'Stan Stan' | Video
India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant surprised cricket enthusiasts in Christchurch by playing a local match under the name 'Stan Stan'. (Read more...)
7. Love, Not Spying? US Finds No Evidence Of Chinese Plot Behind Nvidia's Jensen's Affair With Alice Huang
US intelligence officials reportedly told Congressional staffers there was no evidence that Chinese intelligence directed Alice Huang to spy on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (Read more...)
8. Tata Sons Boardroom Battle Takes Legal Turn, Tata Trusts Challenge Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment & Seek ₹65 Crore
Tata Trusts authorise legal action against N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, seeking ₹65 crore in damages amid an escalating corporate governance dispute. (Read more...)
9. National Milk Day 2026: Lesser-Known Facts About India's White Revolution And The Success Of Amul
Operation Flood changed this situation by organising dairy farmers into cooperatives, providing them with access to markets and eliminating several intermediaries. (Read more...)
10. Ranbir Kapoor Appears Uncomfortable As Female Fan Gets Close For Photo At Delhi Airport, Walks Away But Happily Poses With Another —VIDEO
After seeking blessings at Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the airport on Wednesday evening. A viral video shows a female fan approaching the actor for a selfie, prompting his security personnel to step in and maintain distance. (Read more...)
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