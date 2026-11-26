Rishabh Pant Stuns Christchurch Locals With Surprise Entry In Local Cricket Match | X

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant once again grabbed attention, but this time not during an international fixture. The 29-year-old surprised local cricket enthusiasts in Christchurch after making an unexpected appearance in a local cricket match ahead of India's second Test against New Zealand. Adding an interesting twist to the occasion, Pant played under the unusual name 'Stan Stan' and entertained everyone with a blistering knock of 54 runs off just 21 deliveries.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Pant turned up for the Open House Swingers in a Last Man Stands league match against The Chosen Ones at Hagley Park. Interestingly, the venue is located close to Hagley Oval, where India are scheduled to face New Zealand in the second Test beginning November 27. Pant's participation came about following a chance encounter with local cricketer Mohammad Safi, who spotted the Indian star riding an electric bike in Christchurch.

Rishabh Pant Stuns Christchurch Locals With Surprise Entry In Local Cricket Match

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Speaking about the unexpected meeting, Safi revealed that he approached Pant for photographs and a conversation before spontaneously inviting him to play for his team. To his surprise, the Indian wicketkeeper readily accepted the invitation. Pant subsequently padded up and joined the team. He went on to smash 54 runs from just 21 deliveries, including several sixes, leaving the local cricketers delighted.

The impromptu outing comes after Pant produced a sensational century in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. He scored 128 off 153 deliveries, helping India post 720/9 declared in a match that eventually ended in a draw. With the second Test approaching, Pant's surprise appearance in a local Christchurch game has added another entertaining chapter to India's New Zealand tour.

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