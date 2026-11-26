'Remember Innocent Lives Lost': Jaishankar Pays Tribute To 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims, Reaffirms India's Zero-Tolerance Policy |

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, reiterating India's commitment to combating terrorism in all forms.

Marking 18 years of the ghastly terror attacks that shook the nation, the EAM also paid tribute to the brave soldiers who were martyred in these attacks.

"Remember innocent lives lost & salute the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Committed to combating terrorism in all its forms & manifestations and bringing those involved to justice. Zero tolerance for terrorism," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

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This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai.

Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via the sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city.

The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce.

The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack.

The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was awarded the death penalty, and two years later, he was hanged in a maximum-security prison in Pune.

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