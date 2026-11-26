Love, Not Spying? US Finds No Evidence Of Chinese Plot Behind Nvidia's Jensen's Affair With Alice Huang | X

US officials reportedly told congressional staffers there is no evidence that Chinese intelligence directed Alice Huang to spy on Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang. Current evidence collected by the US suggests their relationship may have been amorous rather than a coordinated play by China. They added that new information could change that or any other assessment. The briefing was highly classified and did not settle the broader questions around Huang.

What US officials told Congress

The discussion was a broad overview rather than a detailed intelligence rundown. Wall Street Journal reports that it took place a day after Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang following a pressure campaign from President Donald Trump, who assured the company that Huang posed no national security threat. Officials from the CIA, FBI, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and National Security Agency attended, briefing staffers from the House and Senate intelligence committees and chamber leaders.

The China links that remain

The finding does not clear Alice Huang of ties to Chinese intelligence. The briefers said China's Ministry of State Security approached her for information, as Chinese law compels, and that she was in contact with the agency during the affair. The US has no indication she gave the MSS intelligence of significance.

The briefing also covered Kang Wei. The briefers described him as Alice Huang's husband and an MSS asset who was often in touch with the agency. People who know the couple have described them to the Journal as husband and wife.

Officials still disagree

Some current and former US officials say the affair posed national security risks regardless of what information changed hands, given that one of America's most influential businesspeople was involved with a woman connected to Chinese intelligence. Some insist that passing any information to China makes her a spy, while others say her links to Chinese intelligence are more circumstantial, since Chinese business leaders are often compelled to stay in contact with the country's national security apparatus.

Huang's allies take a different view. They say there is not enough evidence to prove Alice Huang is a spy or that Nvidia knew about alleged efforts to smuggle chips to China.

Investigations continue

US intelligence agencies are still examining what influence the affair may have had, if any, on the alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips into China in violation of export controls. Nvidia's board is also still investigating and was urged to continue by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

Alice Huang was a top executive at Megaspeed International, an Nvidia partner accused of smuggling Nvidia chips to China. She is being investigated as part of two Justice Department probes into chip diversion, covering Megaspeed and another company, Super Micro.

What comes next

Lawmakers are seeking more information about the relationship. Huang is scheduled to be interviewed privately by three House committees, including the House Intelligence Committee, on Tuesday, and to testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3. Nvidia's general counsel is also due to brief House lawmakers.

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