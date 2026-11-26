'Some Things You Just Don't Take Off The Menu': Denny's Puts Jensen Huang Plaque Back, Says His Booth And Coffee Are Waiting | X

Denny's has publicly doubled down on its ties to Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, restoring a plaque at its San Jose, California restaurant that marks the booth where Nvidia was conceived. In a two-part social media statement, the chain said Huang's place in its history was never up for debate.

In the post, Denny's recalled that Huang washed dishes and served customers at the chain long before Nvidia existed. It said he and his co-founders later returned to one of its booths to hash out the idea for the company. Huang's co-founders, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, were with him, and the concept took shape in 1993. The chain said it wrote to Nvidia's communications team on the morning of November 10 and learned on Friday, November 13, that the plaque had come down. Its response, it said, was to put the plaque back immediately.

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The plaque had been installed in September 2023 and highlighted the very booth where Huang conceived his idea for Nvidia. It calls the booth "the booth that launched a $1 trillion company." Reports from mid-November said staff at the restaurant had removed it as the controversy around Huang grew. Denny's headquarters then announced the tribute would be restored.

The chain's latest statement goes beyond the plaque. Denny's said the booth marks one moment, but its history with Huang stretches back to the sink. It noted that countless people have washed dishes at the chain over the years, and said one of them went on to change the world and still talks about the work with pride. "How many diners get to say Jensen Huang calls them his first alma mater?" the post asked. It closed with an open invitation - his booth is waiting, the coffee is on, and the restaurants are open around the clock.

The Nvidia backdrop

The plaque episode played out during an unusually turbulent stretch for Nvidia. Huang resigned on November 12 after reports that he had extramarital affairs. The reports also included questions about whether one of his relationships carried links to Chinese intelligence. Huang said he would comply with any investigation. Nvidia's board initially said it did not plan to bring him back and named CFO Colette Kress interim CEO. Pressure then built from investors, industry figures and President Donald Trump. On November 23, the board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and board director, effective immediately. Nvidia said it would continue cooperating with government investigations and inquiries.

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What Denny's means in America

Denny's is one of the best-known family diner chains in the United States, founded in 1953 in California. It built its identity on being open 24 hours a day and serving breakfast all day at modest prices, which is why it calls itself "America's Diner." For decades it has been a default late-night stop for shift workers, students, road-trippers and families.

That identity is also why the Huang connection resonates. The chain is a common first job for teenagers, and Huang is among its most famous alumni. Denny's has leaned into the story before. In 2023, Huang and Denny's CEO Kelli Valade unveiled the plaque together at the Silicon Valley restaurant. Both executives got their start at the chain as teenagers.