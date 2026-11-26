Indian Army's 4 Microlight Aircraft Successfully Land And Take Off From Gujarat's Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor In Historic Feat | Watch | X / @DeshGujarat

New Delhi: In a demonstration of coordination between the Indian Army and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), four microlight aircraft of the Indian Army's 'Team Mountain Eagles' successfully landed and took off from the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754A) in Gujarat, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

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The aircraft, participating in the 'Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition', carried out the exercise on the highway stretch between Chainage Km 946 and Km 949.

Sharing details of the development in a post on X, Gadkari described it as a historic demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army and NHAI.

"In a historic demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI),4 microlight aircraft of the Indian Army’s ‘Team Mountain Eagles’, participating in the Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition, successfully landed and took off from the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754A), between Chainage Km 946 and Km 949 in Gujarat," Gadkari said.

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The Union Minister said the exercise highlighted the role of highway infrastructure in meeting the strategic and operational requirements of the Armed Forces, apart from strengthening connectivity and supporting economic growth.

"This remarkable feat underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and NHAI to developing world-class highway infrastructure that strengthens connectivity, drives economic growth and meets the strategic and operational needs of our Armed Forces," he said.

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Gadkari also highlighted the potential of National Highways to support activities beyond conventional transportation, including aero-adventure and tourism, subject to feasibility and necessary safety arrangements.

"It also highlights the potential of National Highways to facilitate aero-adventure, tourism and other emerging activities, wherever feasible, with appropriate safety measures and coordination," he added.

Congratulating the Indian Army's 'Team Mountain Eagles', NHAI and the authorities involved, Gadkari acknowledged their coordination in successfully executing the exercise.

"I congratulate the Indian Army’s ‘Team Mountain Eagles’, NHAI and all the concerned authorities for their exemplary coordination and successful execution of this historic endeavour," he said.

The minister further said the development of a robust and resilient highway network remained a commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised that the National Highway network was being envisioned to serve the country's developmental, strategic and emergency-response requirements beyond its conventional role of providing connectivity.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, we remain committed to building a robust, resilient and future-ready National Highway network that goes beyond connectivity to serve the nation’s developmental, strategic and emergency-response needs," Gadkari said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)