Hundreds of villagers risked their lives by climbing high-tension electricity towers to catch a glimpse of a horse-racing competition organised ahead of Bihar MLA Anant Singh's daughter Shivangi's wedding in Nadawan village of Patna district. The towers reportedly carry high-voltage electricity ranging from 33,000 to 1,33,000 volts.

A video showing people perched on the electricity towers to watch the event has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the massive crowd that gathered for the competition.

The horse-racing event was organised as part of the celebrations ahead of Shivangi Singh's wedding. A large number of people from neighbouring areas, along with guests, political leaders and supporters, arrived in Nadawan to witness the competition. Special-breed horses were reportedly brought from different parts of the country to participate.

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The turnout was so massive that organisers were forced to temporarily suspend the competition. The event will now resume on Thursday.

The competition has attracted additional attention as the winner will receive a Mahindra Thar SUV. The participant finishing second will be awarded a motorcycle, while the third-place winner will receive a scooter from Anant Singh.

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The massive gathering has also caused traffic congestion, with vehicles reportedly stuck in queues stretching nearly 5-6 kilometres on roads surrounding the venue.

The wedding celebrations have turned into a major spectacle in the area, with huge crowds gathering to witness the festivities and horse races.

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