A video showing Bihar's Mokama MLA Anant Singh sitting comfortably on a chair while two men clean mud off his shoes has gone viral on social media, triggering reactions and memes over what users have described as a display of VIP treatment.

In the widely shared video, Singh is seen seated on a chair as one man bends down to wipe mud off his footwear, while another appears to attend to his other shoe. Several people can be seen standing around the MLA as the unusual moment unfolds.

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The video reportedly surfaced amid preparations for the wedding of Singh's daughter, Shivangi Singh, which is being held on Wednesday, November 25, in the family's ancestral village of Nadwan in Bihar's Patna district.

Muddy Ground At Wedding Venue Leads To Viral Moment

According to reports, heavy rainfall had left parts of the wedding venue muddy and waterlogged. Singh was reportedly inspecting the arrangements when mud accumulated on his shoes, following which two men were seen cleaning his footwear while he remained seated.

The clip has since attracted widespread attention, with social media users sharing contrasting reactions. While some have described the scene as an example of the MLA's strongman image and VIP lifestyle, others have criticised the display of privilege.

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Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding Makes Headlines For Grand Arrangements

The viral video comes amid extensive preparations for Shivangi Singh's wedding with Rishikesh Kumar, also known as Ankit, the son of a CRPF commandant from Bihta.

The multi-day celebrations at Nadwan have drawn considerable attention for their reported scale. Media reports have put the expected guest count at around four lakh, with some estimates suggesting it could go up to five lakh.

The wedding venue reportedly spans 10–12 bighas of land, with multiple large pandals, elaborate decorations, dining areas and a dedicated VVIP enclosure.

Grand Food Spread, Horse Race And Luxury Gifts

The celebrations have also made headlines for their elaborate food arrangements, with reports claiming that the menu features more than 150 dishes, including traditional Bihari preparations such as litti-chokha.

Several reports have also highlighted the scale of the food arrangements, including claims of lakhs of rasgullas and gulab jamuns being prepared for guests.

A horse race has reportedly been organised as part of the wedding celebrations, with a Mahindra Thar announced as the prize for the winner. The celebrations have also featured luxury vehicles, including a Land Rover Defender reportedly gifted to the groom.