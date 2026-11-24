Anant Singh's Daughter Shivangi Singh's Wedding: Who Is Rishikesh Kumar, US-Educated Groom-To-Be Of Mokama MLA? Family Background, Educational Qualifications And Professional Career |

Anant Singh’s daughter Shivangi Singh’s wedding has become a talking point, with many curious to know more about the man set to marry her. The Bihar MLA, who represents the Mokama constituency, is all set to welcome Rishikesh Kumar into the family. But who is Rishikesh, and what do we know about his background and education? Here’s a closer look.

Who Is Anant Singh’s Soon-To-Be Son-In-Law Rishikesh Kumar?

Anant Singh’s daughter, Shivangi Singh, is set to marry Rishikesh Kumar on November 25, 2026. According to a News18 report, Rishikesh is also known as Ankit and hails from Krishnanagar in Bihta, Patna. He is the son of Ranvijay Kumar and Asha Devi. His father serves as a commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Rishikesh Kumar’s Educational Qualification

Details mentioned in Shivangi and Rishikesh’s wedding invitation reveal that the groom holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta, United States.

Rishikesh has reportedly been living in the US for the past 11 years and is said to hold a senior position at a corporate firm.

Mokama MLA Anant Singh’s daughter Shivangi is set to tie the knot with Rishikesh on November 25, 2026, at Singh’s ancestral village, Nadwan, in Bihar. While many have been curious about whether the wedding is a result of a love or arranged marriage, a report by Aaj Tak quoted the groom’s father, Ranvijay Kumar Singh, clarifying that it was an arranged match. He revealed that Anant Singh himself approached their family with the proposal, following which both families discussed the alliance and agreed to the marriage.

What Is Anant Singh Gifting His Future Son-In-Law?

Anant Singh has reportedly gone all out with gifts for his future son-in-law. During the tilak ceremony held in Danapur on November 20, he presented Rishikesh with a white Land Rover Defender reportedly worth around Rs. 3 crore. The groom also received a 100-gram gold chain and an 80-gram gold bracelet, gifted by Anant Singh’s younger son, Abhinav.