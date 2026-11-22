Bihar's Mokama Gears Up For Anant Singh's Daughter's Grand Wedding Amid Bad Weather, Lakhs Of Guests Expected | X

Patna: Mokama MLA and strongman Anant Singh is leaving no stone unturned to make it sure that his younger daughter Shivangi Singh`s marriage turns into a memorable moment for all guests even when the prospect of another jail term is looming large on his face.

The marriage of Shivangi Singh with Rishikesh Kumar (Ankit) will be solemnised at Anant`s ancestral village in Ladma in Patna district`s Mokama on November 25.

PATNA | Anant Singh की बेटी की Royal Wedding, 5 करोड़ का जयमाला मंच, घुड़दौड़ में Thar https://t.co/WviPM9p57Z — Public Vani News (@publicvaninews) November 21, 2026

Rishikesh earned an MBA from Georgia State University in Atlanta, United States, and has reportedly lived and worked in the US for around 10 to 11 years.

Tipped as the 'wedding of the year`s, its major attractions include a horse race with a Mahindra Thar prize, landmark-themed pavilions, multiple helipads, and a massive feast for up to four lakh guests.

छोटी बेटी की तिलक में छोटे सरकार का भोकाल जिस शादी की चर्चा पिछले कई महीनों से पूरे बिहार में हो रही थी, आज उस भव्य शादी का शुभारंभ तिलक समारोह के साथ बड़े ही धूमधाम और उत्साह से हुआ। ❤️#AnantSingh #AnandSinghDaughterWedding #Mokama #Bihar #BiharNews #TilakCeremony https://t.co/u91XGce0pa — Sarfraz Sona (@SarfrazSona) November 20, 2026

Although the weather in Bihar is not perfect these days with Cyclone Akwan leaving its impact, it is not deterring either the host or his people from making special arrangement for the guests’ meals. More than half a dozen pandals have been erected around Anant Singh's house, with cooking facilities set up at three locations nearby.

LPG cylinders and nearly three truckloads of coal have also been brought to the site. More than three dozen coal-fired stoves have been constructed. Sweets have already started being prepared on a dozen stoves, while work on over two dozen others is underway. A menu of over 150 dishes- including traditional Bihari items like litti-chokha and famous khaja from Silao in Nalanda district will be served to guests. Around five to six helipads are being built to accommodate VIP guests and dignitaries arriving by helicopter.

Horse racing competition on the wedding day

A horse racing competition will be held on the wedding day. The competition will feature horses from across Bihar and other states. In the race, the first winner would receive a Mahindra Thar SUV, while second and third place will win a motorcycle and a scooter, respectively.

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Themed pavilions for the marriage

Themed pavilions will be set up for the wedding. These pavilions will spread across roughly 10 bighas with waterproof, air-conditioned structures crafted by artisans. A main pavilion modeled after the Taj Mahal and another resembling the Red Fort, alongside a large Jaipur-inspired jaimala (garland ceremony) stage and mandap will be other special features of the marriage.