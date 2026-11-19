Bihar MLA Anant Singh's daughter's wedding is set to be a grand affair, with preparations underway on an extravagant scale at his ancestral village in Mokama. The celebrations are expected to see guests arriving from different parts of the country, including several VIPs who may travel by helicopters. Five helipads are being constructed in the village to facilitate their arrival.

Taj Mahal, Red Fort Themed Pandals

The wedding venue is being developed across 10 bighas of land, with elaborate air-conditioned and waterproof pandals. The main pavilion is being designed on the lines of the Taj Mahal, while another will resemble the Red Fort. Separate arrangements are also being made for VIP guests, with multiple stages planned for different wedding ceremonies.

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Workers are engaged in round-the-clock preparations, while Anant Singh and his three sons are personally monitoring the arrangements. Expensive crockery, elaborate dining setups and decorations featuring imported flowers are also expected to add to the grandeur.

The wedding feast is expected to feature around 150 varieties of dishes, with arrangements being made to serve nearly four lakh guests. The menu will combine traditional Bihari delicacies such as litti-chokha, Silao khaja and desi ghee malpua with Indian, Chinese and continental cuisines.

Guests will also be served mutton, chicken, fish, paneer delicacies, Kashmiri pulao, kebabs, chaat, dosa, pizza, pasta and a variety of desserts and ice creams. Dozens of live food counters are being planned for the occasion.