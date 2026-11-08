From Bihar To Pakistan: Mokama MLA Anant Singh Opens Wedding Guest List For Daughter Shivangi's Big Day | X

Bihar MLA Anant Singh has made it clear that his daughter's wedding is going to be a celebration without boundaries. The Mokama politician wants his friends, well-wishers and people connected to his family to be part of the big day, even if they are living in Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Singh said invitations are being sent to people across India and Pakistan. He said that anyone who has been associated with his family and has shown them affection is welcome at the wedding.

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Singh said he is reaching out to people whose phone numbers are available with him. For the MLA, the wedding is a personal celebration, and he does not want political differences to come in the way of the event.

Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav Invited

Anant Singh also plans to invite leaders from different political parties to the wedding. The list includes former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

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Explaining his approach, Singh said political differences should not matter during family celebrations. He believes that the ruling party and Opposition may have their differences during elections, but a wedding is a different occasion.

Four Lakh Guests Expected

The wedding preparations are already underway at Singh’s native village of Ladma in Bihar’s Patna district. His younger daughter, Shivangi Singh, is scheduled to marry Rishikesh Kumar, also known as Ankit, on November 25.

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The family is reportedly preparing a massive venue spread across around 10 bighas of land. The arrangements are expected to accommodate a large number of guests, with food planned for around four lakh people.

The wedding is also expected to feature several political personalities, Bollywood celebrities and Bhojpuri stars.

Horse Race, Mahindra Thar And Grand Celebrations

The wedding celebrations are not limited to traditional ceremonies. Anant Singh has also planned a horse-racing competition as part of the festivities.

The winner of the race will reportedly take home a Mahindra Thar, while the runner-up will receive a motorcycle.

With an enormous guest list, elaborate arrangements and invitations being sent across borders, the wedding has already become one of the most talked-about events in Bihar.