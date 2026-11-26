Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday attended an event to commemorate the 26/11 terror attack. | Devendra Fadnavis/X, File Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the terrorist attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, was an assault on the country’s sovereignty and on the Constitution.

He made the remarks at the Gateway of India after paying tribute to those killed in the 26/11 attack.

“The attack that took place was not merely on the Taj Hotel, Trident Hotel or CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus),” Fadnavis said at the event. “It was a challenge to the country’s sovereignty and an attack on India’s Constitution.”

Terrorists Wanted To Cause Maximum Deaths: CM

The chief minister said that the terrorists had deliberately chosen places in such a way as to cause the maximum deaths. “The terrorists targeted places where they could attack members of the diplomatic community and citizens of foreign countries, because they wanted to send a message to the world that India had been attacked,” he said.

Fadnavis lauded the bravery of the security forces in responding to the attack, including Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte, Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Tukaram Omble.

The 26/11 attacks

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who had arrived in Mumbai from Pakistan by sea had carried out a dozen coordinated shooting and bombing attacks at various major landmarks across the city. Among the locations targeted were the Taj Hotel, Trident Hotel and the CSMT railway station.

The attacks resulted in the deaths of 166 persons, including 26 foreigners.